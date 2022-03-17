You can roller skate on the tarmac at JFK this spring

JFK Airport's retro TWA Hotel is once again rolling out its Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink for the season!

Starting April 15, the 44-by-56 outdoor roller rink made up of 2,668 checkered tiles will be open Fridays from 4 to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8pm, weather permitting.

Photograph: courtesy TWA Hotel

On the rink, you'll skate to retro tunes while airplanes take off nearby for 50 minutes! Each session is $20 for adults and $16 for kids under 12. Rentals of the four-wheeled quad skates are included. Advanced tickets aren't a thing so it's first-come, first-served.

While you're there, you should make a day of it and check out the cocktail bar inside the Connie and take so many photos inside the hotel itself. Inside, there are immersive museum exhibits on TWA, the Jet Age and the midcentury modern design movement, a Twister Room, where guests can play a wall-to-wall version of the 1960s game, as well as plenty of dining options if you're hungry, from The Paris Café and The Sunken Lounge to the grab-and-go dining in the Food Hall. Bring your bathing suit—there's a rooftop infinity pool and observation deck with runway views.

If you just want to stop over for a day, you can even rent a room from 6am-8pm under the Daytripper option. Get ready to roll!