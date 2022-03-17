New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
TWA Hotel Roll-A-Rama runway rink
Photograph: Courtesy TWA Hotel

You can roller skate on the tarmac at JFK this spring

A skating rink will reopen next to a 1958 Lockheed Constellation "Connie" airplane.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

JFK Airport's retro TWA Hotel is once again rolling out its Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink for the season!

Starting April 15, the 44-by-56 outdoor roller rink made up of 2,668 checkered tiles will be open Fridays from 4 to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8pm, weather permitting.

RECOMMENDED: Rockefeller Center is transforming into a groovy roller skating rink this spring

TWA Hotel Roll-A-Rama rink
Photograph: courtesy TWA Hotel

On the rink, you'll skate to retro tunes while airplanes take off nearby for 50 minutes! Each session is $20 for adults and $16 for kids under 12. Rentals of the four-wheeled quad skates are included. Advanced tickets aren't a thing so it's first-come, first-served.

While you're there, you should make a day of it and check out the cocktail bar inside the Connie and take so many photos inside the hotel itself. Inside, there are immersive museum exhibits on TWA, the Jet Age and the midcentury modern design movement, a Twister Room, where guests can play a wall-to-wall version of the 1960s game, as well as plenty of dining options if you're hungry, from The Paris Café and The Sunken Lounge to the grab-and-go dining in the Food Hall. Bring your bathing suit—there's a rooftop infinity pool and observation deck with runway views.

If you just want to stop over for a day, you can even rent a room from 6am-8pm under the Daytripper option. Get ready to roll!

TWA Hotel Roll-A-Rama runway rink
Photograph: Courtesy TWA Hotel

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.