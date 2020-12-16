You can sleep in a geodesic dome right under the Times Square NYE ball

Even though the iconic Times Square ball drop will be closed to the public, there is one way to see it in person this year.

You can rent a geodesic dome via Airbnb on the Nasdaq terrace, right under the ball for just $21 (in honor of 2021).

That's right—you'll have panoramic views of Times Square, its broadcasted events and concerts when no one else will. The experience is so VIP that Mariah Carey, the Christmas Angel herself, will welcome you to your new digs in a virtual message.

Those who book the stay will also get to enjoy an indoor art lounge where you can watch the celebrations, relax in a reading nook with board games, grab snacks from a fully-stocked dining area with Mariah's cookies (yes, she has her own cookies), and a dinner prepared by a private chef and cheesecake from Junior's.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Not only that, but the guests get a $5,000 shopping credit to use at shops on Fifth Avenue or in Times Square before your stay, a "trunk full" of NYE accessories like hats, 2021 glasses, noisemakers and more, and a piece of crystal from this year’s Waterford crystal ball design as a memento to take home.

Not into sleeping outdoors? There's an indoor queen bed for you to sleep on.

If you're wondering what the catch is, it's that it's a first-come, first-served experience, so once reservations open on December 21, you need to be the first in line to have a chance at booking it. The experience is open to two locals from the same household.

You can reserve a dome for two guests starting at 9am on December 21 at airbnb.com.

Airbnb will make a contribution to an organization serving New York City frontline workers and their families in honor of the work they did this year during the pandemic.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

