This Valentine's Day, you have the opportunity to do something truly unique and memorable.

Booking.com is offering a first-ever overnight experience inside the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park that includes a stay in an après ski-inspired chalet, igloo reservations, private midnight ice skating, dinner and drinks at Bryant Park Grill and Café, shopping vouchers for the shops and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

The best part? It's only $14.21 (like February 14, 2021) per night.

The two overnight stays on February 13 and 14 can be booked on Booking.com starting on February 12, 2021 at 2pm.

Of course, all the proper health protocols and measures will be observed—this is your opportunity to stay in a clean and luxurious bubble for Valentine’s Day, rather than your apartment.

The stay is part of Booking.com's "Love Letters To America" campaign to spotlight cities around the country and their local communities and businesses that have had fewer visitors. You can check out digital love letters and submit your own by using #LoveLettersToAmerica on social media.

"As we begin a new era in 2021 and look toward a more hopeful future together, Booking.com invites Americans to show some love for the cities that need it and reminds Americans that travel can help uplift and impact the places that are so special to us," says Arjan Dijk, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Booking.com. "Love Letters To America spotlights cities across the country that we’ve all been dreaming of reuniting with, giving everyone the opportunity to profess their love this Valentine’s Day."

Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

