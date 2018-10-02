You can take a 100-year-old nostalgia train to the Yankees wild-card game

If you’re planning on heading to the Yankees wild-card game on Wednesday, this method of getting there is guaranteed to be a home run. (And requires just a MetroCard.)

Once again, the New York Transit Museum is running one of their throwback nostalgia trains from Grand Central up to Yankee Stadium for the club's biggest game of the season. The train that’s set to depart tomorrow is, amazingly enough, more than 100 years old. It’s one of the museum’s 1917 Lo-V train cars and boasts rattan seats, ceiling fans and drop sash windows. The luxury! The vintage train would have served subway customers a few years before the first pitch was thrown at the original Yankee Stadium.

"Taking the New York City subway is always a great way to get the ballgame, and being able to travel to Yankee Stadium on the Transit Museum’s vintage fleet is a special tradition for the museum and the MTA,” says New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga. “These cars began service more than 100 years ago, and it’s possible that these very same train cars carried Yankees fans to their first World Series win at the original Yankee Stadium in 1923.”

After operating for more than five decades, and at one point numbering more than 1,200 in service across the system, the Lo-V subway fleet was formally retired in the 1960s. The nostalgia train is set to leave the uptown 4 train platform at 42nd Street-Grand Central at 7pm and will run non-stop on the Lexington Avenue Line, arriving at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in about 35 minutes.

The trip should get you up to the Bronx with plenty of time before the first pitch of the game, which is scheduled for 8:05pm.