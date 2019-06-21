You can walk through a forest of light on the Manhattan waterfront

If the Seaport District wasn't already on your list of summer destinations, the waterfront neighborhood just got a glow up thanks to a free light-up immersive art exhibit.

The installation, titled The Nautilus, consists of nearly 100 interactive poles that react to touch or sound with a vivid audio and light display.

Gone are the days of signs reading, “Please do not touch the art.” You’re not only allowed to touch this exhibit, you’re encouraged.

The system works like a giant space-age musical instrument, using sensors and smart technology to respond to each visitor’s unique touch. Grasp one pole, and you’ll hear a single-note melody with accompanying visual display. But touch multiple poles to layer tones from an 8-note scale, orchestrating a symphony of futuristic lights and sounds.

The constellation-shaped sensory experience, created by NYC design studio SOFTLab, is a partnership between Lincoln and Atlantic Re:think.

Set on Pier 17, the Nautilus isn’t just for those of us in Manhattan. You’ll even be able to catch the animated light display across the East River from the Brooklyn waterfront.

Make sure the see the installation before September 10, when The Nautilus moves to its permanent home at the Lincoln headquarters in Detroit.