Philadelphia
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can win a free weekend trip to Philadelphia this August

And all you need is a fanny pack. (Yes, a fanny pack.)

By
Will Gleason
Looking to take an affordable weekend getaway this August and don’t mind packing light? Then there’s a new regional travel getaway you may be interested in!

You can now enter to win a free weekend getaway in Philly from Visit Philadelphia. They’re currently giving away trips for five weekends—from August 6 through September 3—where the winner will receive a fanny pack packed full of only-in-Philly travel experiences. (Yes, you read that correctly. A fanny pack.)

No, the fanny packs are not full of actual cheesesteaks. (Unfortunately.) But they are full of tickets and gift cards worth $3,300 each! Now that sounds like it would make for a pretty memorable getaway!

Included in the fanny treasure packs are a hotel stay, dinner at a local restaurant, museum tickets, shopping opportunities, concert tickets, sporting events and more. You can see the full list of specific ticket offerings and giveaways here.

You can enter to win one of the trips on Visit Philadelphia’s official site. Currently, you can enter to win multiple weekends and can enter once a day from now through August 25.

Good luck! And if you're looking for other fun things to do while you're there, check out Time Out Philadelphia.

