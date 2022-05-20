New York
You can win free meals and a hotel stay through this MTA-sponsored contest

Let the MTA treat you to dinner!

Shaye Weaver
The MTA often gives us headaches and rough commutes, but this month, it's giving away free meals, tickets and a hotel stay as part of sweepstakes it's running through May 31.

The DineAWAY Sweepstakes offer a chance to win dinner at a neighborhood restaurant or an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo - East End, VIP tickets to Brooklyn Magazine Festival, tickets to Westchester Wine and Food Festival or gift cards to restaurants throughout NYC, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

RECOMMENDED: The MTA is releasing special-edition MetroCards in honor of Biggie’s birthday

All you need to do is enter here.

Winners are selected at random and will be notified via email within 10 days of the selection.

The sweepstakes are sponsored by the MTA in partnership with the James Beard Foundation and is a way to "encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to use mass transit to experience the unparalleled food experiences that are just around every corner."

The MTA has placed QR codes for people to scan and enter the contest at some restaurants around the city including Ursula in Brooklyn, Fieldtrip in Harlem and Rincón Melania in Long Island City.

You can check out its neighborhood guides here to see participating restaurants and our neighborhood guides with recommendations here for some other ideas.

