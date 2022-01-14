A new sultry speakeasy awaits you behind a vibrant mural on West 38th Street.

To find Sei Less, the speakeasy opening on Saturday night, look for a colorful painting of a woman making the hush sign (with a finger to her lips) and go through an otherwise nondescript door.

Once inside, you'll find the Pan-Asian bar, lounge and restaurant with gorgeous nods to traditional Asian art and carved Asian design elements such as the architectural pagodas of generations’ past.

The creators of Sei Less—Dennis Turcinovic, former managing partner of Delmonico’s Restaurant Group; Joseph Licul celebrated restaurateur; Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano of Jue Lan Club; and George Karavias of Dream Hospitality—also came up with a distinctive Pan-Asian menu and craft cocktails to enchant guests.

Pre-dinner apps consist of chicken satay, edamame dumplings and rock shrimp tempura while main courses feature dry-aged Delmonico’s Ribeye and Wutang Salmon. You can also request that the team's culinary experts curate a meal specifically to your tastes.

The Asian-inspiration continues through to the flavors in its cocktail menu featuring a Lychee Martini, the Pick Me Up Martini, Yuzu Margarita, and an Elderflower Mojito as well as mocktails for those who are sober.

"It’s an incredible opportunity to bring destination dining back to NYC in a way that also honors the city’s international history and mystique," said CEO Dennis Turcinovic. "The team behind Sei Less merges decades of exemplary experience to create a speakeasy vibe that is truly unique. We have created something extraordinary, inside and out, and we are thrilled to finally open our doors and realize our vision in action."

Sei Less will be open for dinner every day, Sunday-Thursday 5pm-midnight, and Friday-Saturday, 5pm-1am. The venue also has four private dining areas to accommodate private parties and events that you can book by emailing events@seiless.com.