You have one week to feast on these stuffed Polish doughnuts

New York is a city full of seasonal food traditions, and this week brings one of the city's best, limited-time treats. It's Pączki week!

The Polish, deep-fried and stuffed doughnuts are a staple on Fat Thursday, which is a day for Polish Catholics to overindulge before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. But you don't have to subscribe to any religion to overindulge on sweets.

This year, Fat Thursday or Greedy Thursday (Tłusty Czwartek, as its known in Polish) falls on Thursday, February 24, meaning pączki are available for a very limited time each year at the city's Polish and Eastern European bakeries. Many of these are in Greenpoint, the city's predominantly Polish neighborhood, and North Brooklynites know what's up when this seasonal doughnuts hit shelves at locally beloved spots like Peter Pan Donut Shop and Charlotte Patisserie. That means expect lines and sold-out pączki if you don't arrive early.

This year, Peter Pan is offering pączki on Thursday and again on Tuesday, March 1. Pączki enthusiasts can call the pastry shop (7180389-3676) in advance to reserve their order in special flavors including rose jam, plum jam, raspberry, custard, plain glazed and more. Pączki are glazed, frosted or dusted with sugar and even fluffier than your standard stuffed doughnut.

Other spots to find the sought after pączki include Old Poland Bakery (926 Manhattan Ave.), Jaslowiczanka Bakery (163 Nassau Ave.), Star Deli (176 Nassau Ave.), Syrena Bakery (207 Norman Ave.) and Northside Bakery (149 N. 8th St.) If you can handle it, a pączki crawl across North Brooklyn should definitely be on the books for this week. Bring cash!