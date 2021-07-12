You'll be able to go weightless at this Zero-G experience coming to NYC

This is the only FAA-approved chance in the U.S. to go weightless without actually going to space.

Everyone's trying to get to space these days.

The private Virgin Galactic space plane just made a successful trip in the billionaires' race to space, but for a cool $7,500, you can get a taste of space for yourself.

Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) is heading to New York with five flights, August 21 through September 19, where you can experience weightlessness just like an astronaut (or now, Virgin's Richard Branson). Apparently, ZERO-G is the only FAA-approved opportunity in the U.S. where you can experience true weightlessness without actually going to space. Each flight reaches up to 32,000 feet in the air, where you feel the pull of 1.8 Gs.

"Interest in space tourism is rapidly growing and ZERO-G is excited to be one of the few companies able to offer such an experience to consumers and the only one to offer truly weightless flights," said Matt Gohd, ZERO-G's CEO. "It’s rare for ZERO-G to offer flights in so many cities in a single state, but we felt New York warranted more than just one."

Photograph: courtesy ZERO-G

Is it because we're already a bunch of space cadets after a long 18 months? Or is it that all the space fun seems to be happening on the west coast? Either way, it's coming to Westhampton on August 21, NYC (Newark) on September 12, 13 and 18, and to Rochester on September 19.

Each flight includes a padded zero-gravity playroom, where you can fly the length of an airplane cabin, pour water in the air and watch the droplets hover, release a handful of M&M's and chase them down, and enjoy "10-times more hang-time than the world’s best basketball player."

The only downside to partial space flight is that it's a bit pricey at $7,500 per person, but it includes an entire program—breakfast, flight training, 15 periods of weightlessness, a ZERO-G flight suit, ZERO-G merchandise, a Regravitation Lunch Celebration, certificate of weightless completion and photos and video of your time at ZERO-G.

Plus, you can brag that you've done something only 17,000 people have done, and that includes people like Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin, Peter Jackson, George Takei, Justin Bieber, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, The Osbournes among others.

Tickets for ZERO-G can be found here.