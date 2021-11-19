You'll be able to soar over NYC in new Times Square ride

Actor Jeff Goldblum will narrate the experience that will dip, turn and soar while wind, mist and scents are blown at riders' faces.

NYC is getting its own theme-park-style ride that'll whisk and suspend visitors up 30 feet into the air as they "glide" over NYC’s iconic skyline and landmarks.

RISENY, which opens December 15, places thrill-seekers inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome that plays 8K aerial footage to create the sensation of flight. (The ride is similar to Disneyland's "Soarin’ Over California" experience.)

That's exactly what inspired James Sanna, the president and CEO of Running Subway—the New York-based entertainment production company producing RISENY. It's been behind other productions like the recent "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," too.

"I always thought, wouldn’t it be amazing to fly over and around NYC?" Sanna said in a statement. "And, now, over a decade later, we’ve been able to tap into the latest technology and advancements to create an experience unique to the city I love."

The experience begins with a film by documentarians Ric Burns and James Sanders—narrated by everyone's fave actor Jeff Goldblum—that touches on NYC’s history, specifically Times Square and its global impact. Then visitors are taken to a re-creation of the city’s first subway station at City Hall circa 1904, which transforms into a fully immersive theater with visual and special effects. Eventually, a present-day subway car virtually transports guests to the galleries.

Rendering: courtesy RISENY

While on the subway car, riders see NYC’s vibrant pop-cultural evolution through seven themed galleries— "Finance," "Skyline," "TV/Radio," "Fashion," "Music," "Broadway" and "Film"—that show off historic artifacts, star-studded memorabilia and engaging, fun and educational displays, including Madonna’s custom Keith Haring jacket, Bruce Springsteen’s original guitar that he used to write "Born To Run" and a statue of Alexander Hamilton commissioned by his son. There will also be original costumes and props from iconic TV shows in history and even Beyonce’s gown designed by Bill Blass.

Once they get through the galleries, visitors are finally whisked into the air, where they'll "soar" around NYC's landmarks (a rendering shows the Statue of Liberty) to a soundtrack with songs like Taylor Swift’s "Welcome to New York" and Frank Sinatra’s "Theme From New York." The full motion seats will dip, turn and soar while wind, mist and scents are blown at riders' faces.

"RiseNY is a unique and exhilarating attraction at the heart of New York City," says Ric Burns. "It’s an incredible love letter to the world’s greatest city and encapsulates the beating heart, and hub, and dazzling point of convergence that is New York. We’ve been thrilled to have a small part in this adventure, which promises to put a smile on the face of everyone who sails through."

Tickets for RiseNY start at $24, but special prices are also available for children (under 12 years of age), seniors (65+), students (with student ID) and veterans and acting members of the military. RiseNY will donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to each of the partner institutions—Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of American Finance, Museum of Broadcast Communications & Radio Hall of Fame, Museum at FIT, Skyscraper Museum, Tribeca Festival and others.

RISENY will open in NYC at 160 West 45th Street on December 15.