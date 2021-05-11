You'll be able to take a glass elevator to the top of a 1,401-foot skyscraper this fall

A heart-pounding experience is opening above Manhattan at the massive Summit One Vanderbilt tower.

The 1,401-foot-tall skyscraper quite literally launches two thrilling experiences on October 21 that hoist guests up at least 1,000 feet in the air with only glass between them and the view.

"Ascent," is an all-glass enclosed elevator that travels up the outside of the building to 1,210 feet while "Levitation," is a series of transparent glass sky-boxes that jut out of the building at 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue. These experiences are all located across a four-level, 65,000-square-foot entertainment space on the top of One Vanderbilt.

It's sure to get your heart racing if heights aren't your thing, but it'll for sure offer an incredible view.

Photograph: Courtesy SL Green Realty Corp. / Summit One Vanderbilt

To go along with the crazy views you'll get, Kenzo Digital is creating an immersive art installation that will elevate the observation deck into a "transcendent and euphoric experience." The design will be unveiled this summer.

"Using materiality, lighting design, sound design, production design, and animation, [Kenzo Digital's installation] will awaken your senses, transform your perception of New York, and reimagine your relationship to nature," said Kenzo Digital, artist and CEO of Kenzo Digital Immersive. "It will be the ultimate example of the democratization of art - a revelatory experience regardless of age, origin, or walk of life."

Even more, the Summit features an outdoor bar and the highest urban outdoor "alpine meadow" in the world with unbeatable views of the city.

"We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt is awe-inspiring, magical and needs to be experienced to be understood," said Marc Holliday, the chairman and CEO of SL Green. "It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again."

Photograph: Courtesy SL Green Realty Corp. / Summit One Vanderbilt

Visitors will also be able to grab a bite to eat (if they're not too shaken up by soaring to new heights), at an all-day cafe and multiple bars by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events.

Summit One Vanderbilt sits atop the 67-floor One Vanderbilt super-tall skyscraper, which reaches 1,401 feet with its spire, making it the city's fourth-tallest building after One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower and 111 West 57th Street. It was part of the Midtown East rezoning and sits just west of Grand Central Terminal, which it actually connects to.

"New York City will be full of energy this fall, and Summit One Vanderbilt is an incredible addition to its attractions for locals and visitors," said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company. "With the City’s tourism well positioned to continue to rebound, Summit One Vanderbilt comes at an ideal time to offer a reimagined observation deck experience paired with a truly unique artistic expression."

Summit One Vanderbilt opens on October 21, 2021, at 1 Vanderbilt Avenue and 42nd Street. Register at summitov.com by May 31 to be the first to experience it.