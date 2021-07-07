New Yorkers can travel to the city of light for a lot less money thanks to a budget airline's new route.

Starting on July 15, the discount long-haul airline French Bee (We’re guessing they prefer brie with their honey?) will begin to run direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly Airport. Wondering why exactly that’s so exciting? Namely, because fares on the airline’s non-stop flights start at a mere $139. (And that’s including a 26-pound carry-on!) Bonjour, savings!

The new route is French Bee’s first on the East Coast, but they currently operate a route between San Francisco and Paris that starts at $189 each way. By next month, the airline plans to depart Newark at 10:55pm, four nights a week, to arrive in Paris the following day at 12:20pm. Return flights to Newark will live at 6:45pm to arrive in Newark at a sensible 9pm.

The airline’s Airbus A350s include in-flight entertainment including movies, music and TV shows. Onboard wifi will be available for an additional $4 to $29, and two of the three classes on flights include in-flight meals, champagne, pillows, eye masks and more.

You can find more information on the new route here, and buy tickets, so you never have to worry about being known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris. Need more convincing? Just tell yourself you’re doing an exchange program with the statue of liberty’s little sister.