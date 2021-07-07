New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
French Bee
Photograph: Courtesy French Bee

You'll soon be able to fly from NYC to Paris for $139

New Yorkers can travel to the city of light for a lot less money thanks to a budget airline's new route.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

A trip to the city of light may soon be a lot more affordable for New Yorkers.

Starting on July 15, the discount long-haul airline French Bee (We’re guessing they prefer brie with their honey?) will begin to run direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly Airport. Wondering why exactly that’s so exciting? Namely, because fares on the airline’s non-stop flights start at a mere $139. (And that’s including a 26-pound carry-on!) Bonjour, savings!

The new route is French Bee’s first on the East Coast, but they currently operate a route between San Francisco and Paris that starts at $189 each way. By next month, the airline plans to depart Newark at 10:55pm, four nights a week, to arrive in Paris the following day at 12:20pm. Return flights to Newark will live at 6:45pm to arrive in Newark at a sensible 9pm.

The airline’s Airbus A350s include in-flight entertainment including movies, music and TV shows. Onboard wifi will be available for an additional $4 to $29, and two of the three classes on flights include in-flight meals, champagne, pillows, eye masks and more.

You can find more information on the new route here, and buy tickets, so you never have to worry about being known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris. Need more convincing? Just tell yourself you’re doing an exchange program with the statue of liberty’s little sister.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Getaways

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.