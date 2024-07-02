Subscribe
The best parties and club nights in NYC this month: July 2024

Check out the best parties New York’s nightlife has to offer, from club nights to new event series.

Written by Ian Kumamoto
Whether or not you realize it, New York is undergoing a nightlife renaissance. Communities that were once driven underground and considered "niche" have blossomed and claimed their rightful spot in the city's entertainment ecosystem.

Whether it's a new Latin party about to take over one of the biggest club venues in the Lower East Side, an Afro-Latino party that takes place on a Midtown rooftop every Saturday, or an AAPI collective taking over the Brooklyn Museum for First Saturdays, there's no shortage of exciting parties happening this month. Here are some of our top picks.

The best parties and club nights in NYC this month: July 2024

1. Chris Lake: Black Book Records On The Pier

  • Nightlife
Chris Lake: Black Book Records On The Pier
Chris Lake: Black Book Records On The Pier
Head to the waterfront of Brooklyn Army Terminal for two days of techno and electronic music that will give you that quintessential New York summer party experience you need to have at least once. Produced by the minds behind some of the most iconic music festivals, including Electric Zoo, this dance extravaganza will feature DJ and producer Chris Lake alongside other legends like Chris Lorenzo, Andruss, Jojo Lorenzo on July 19 and Detroit techno legend Green Velvet, as well as Harry Romero and Cole Night on July 20.

3. NSFW at Hush

  • Nightlife
NSFW at Hush
NSFW at Hush
After a brief hiatus, NSFW, the iconic fetish-inspired party, is back at Hush in Hells Kitchen every other Friday. Created by legendary promoter Papito Suave, prepare to enter a world where your craziest fantasies could become your sexy reality, while dancing the night away to sets by some of NYC's best underground DJs.

This is a party that's also frequented by some of the city's most scandelous socialites, including Amanda Lepore. Definitely come with an open mind: NSFW is a diverse space free of judgement where exploration is encouraged, and entry is free if you wear fetish gear.   

4. Edge 4th of July Celebration

  • Things to do
Edge 4th of July Celebration
Edge 4th of July Celebration
Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the western hemisphere, is throwing an exclusive 4th of July Celebration that’ll offer unparalleled views of the fireworks from 7:30pm to 11pm. Tickets will give you private access to Edge’s indoor and outdoor viewing areas with its thrilling glass floor, angled glass walls and skyline steps. Plus, you’ll get access to an open bar and unlimited appetizers from 8 to10pm. A DJ will provide the soundtrack as you watch dazzling fireworks displays from New York City and New Jersey.

Tickets cost $400/person.

5. Somewhere Nowhere’s July 4th Party

  • Things to do
Somewhere Nowhere’s July 4th Party
Somewhere Nowhere’s July 4th Party
Somewhere Nowhere in Midtown is hosting a July 4th fireworks party on its 38th floor lounge and 39th floor rooftop which will involve a stacked lineup of DJs, BBQ summer bites, and firework viewings. The DJ lineup will include Jay Wait, Jazzy V, Sasababy, Kyle Davis, Monty b2b Moose, Ozzi and Rotshak. Tickets start at $43, but admission to the best views start at $136. If you're looking to keep the party going after the fireworks, the after party will go on till midnight. 

6. 4th of July Fireworks Party at Virgin Hotels

  • Nightlife
4th of July Fireworks Party at Virgin Hotels
4th of July Fireworks Party at Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels in New York City, located between 30th and Broadway, is hosting a fireworks viewing party on its 38th floor. The festivity will start at 7:30pm and before the fireworks start, you'll be able to enjoy music by DJ Select, and games hosted together by Montauk Brewing Co. and Sweet Chick. This viewing party won't have the best view of the fireworks—there are some buildings in the surrounding area, so visibility towards the horizon will not be at 100%—but it will still have some of the better vibes when it comes to viewing parties in the city. 

7. The William Vale's 4th of July Gospël Tribe Experience

  • Nightlife
The William Vale's 4th of July Gospël Tribe Experience
The William Vale's 4th of July Gospël Tribe Experience
Westlight at the top of the William Vale has some of the best views you'll ever get of Manhattan and Brooklyn, and each year for the 4th of July, they host a two-day festival with a stacked lineup of DJs to celebrate the holiday.

This year, see sets by Carlita, Amémé, Rome, and DeRoos on the 23rd floor rooftop decks, while Monobase and Milo will play electronic and house beats on the 22nd open-air floor. You'll of course have access to the bar, which serves excellent drinks, like the Spicy Sunset and a frozen Piña Colada. 

