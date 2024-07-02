Head to the waterfront of Brooklyn Army Terminal for two days of techno and electronic music that will give you that quintessential New York summer party experience you need to have at least once. Produced by the minds behind some of the most iconic music festivals, including Electric Zoo, this dance extravaganza will feature DJ and producer Chris Lake alongside other legends like Chris Lorenzo, Andruss, Jojo Lorenzo on July 19 and Detroit techno legend Green Velvet, as well as Harry Romero and Cole Night on July 20.
Whether or not you realize it, New York is undergoing a nightlife renaissance. Communities that were once driven underground and considered "niche" have blossomed and claimed their rightful spot in the city's entertainment ecosystem.
Whether it's a new Latin party about to take over one of the biggest club venues in the Lower East Side, an Afro-Latino party that takes place on a Midtown rooftop every Saturday, or an AAPI collective taking over the Brooklyn Museum for First Saturdays, there's no shortage of exciting parties happening this month. Here are some of our top picks.
