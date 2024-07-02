Check out the best parties New York’s nightlife has to offer, from club nights to new event series.

Whether or not you realize it, New York is undergoing a nightlife renaissance. Communities that were once driven underground and considered "niche" have blossomed and claimed their rightful spot in the city's entertainment ecosystem.

Whether it's a new Latin party about to take over one of the biggest club venues in the Lower East Side, an Afro-Latino party that takes place on a Midtown rooftop every Saturday, or an AAPI collective taking over the Brooklyn Museum for First Saturdays, there's no shortage of exciting parties happening this month. Here are some of our top picks.

