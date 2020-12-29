Club Cumming's NYE Blowout

Club Cumming is hosting an outdoor New Year's Eve celebration on Sixth Street with performances by Emma Craig who will do a Dolly Parton tribute, the legendary Dirty Martini, a Bowie tribute by Michael T, Scottish singer Antony Cherry, powerhouse singer Militia Vox, the Richard Cortez Trio, the Covid Destroyers, and boylesquer Richard JMV, as well as the Club Cumming Band. Tickets are $80 for dinner (drinks not included) and front row seats to this truly unique night.