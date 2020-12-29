Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Club Cumming's NYE Blowout

Nightlife Club Cumming , East Village Thursday December 31 2020
Club Cumming is hosting an outdoor New Year's Eve celebration on Sixth Street with performances by Emma Craig who will do a Dolly Parton tribute, the legendary Dirty Martini, a Bowie tribute by Michael T, Scottish singer Antony Cherry, powerhouse singer Militia Vox, the Richard Cortez Trio, the Covid Destroyers, and boylesquer Richard JMV, as well as the Club Cumming Band. Tickets are $80 for dinner (drinks not included) and front row seats to this truly unique night.

Event website: https://clubcummingnyc.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Club Cumming
Address: 505 E 6th St
New York
10009
Cross street: between Aves A and B
Transport: Subway: F to Lower East Side–Second Ave
Price: $80

