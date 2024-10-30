Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
people in a crowded bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Desert 5 Spot
  • Nightlife

Desert 5 Spot 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Halloween Party

Buy ticket
Ian Kumamoto
Written by Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
Advertising

Time Out says

For a Wild, Wild, West-themed Halloween, head to New York's favorite themed bar and one of the newest additions to Williamsburg's bustling bar scene, Desert 5 Spot. Don't expect a tame Halloween night here, though: There will be awe-inspiring lasso tricks from The Temptress Lilin; sword swallowing from La Reine The Thrill; burlesque from Velvetina Taylor; and more. Music will be spun by DJ duo The Muses.

Come dressed up if you want to take part in the costume contest, which will win you a much-deserved bottle of Dos Hombres mezcal. 

Details

Event website:
tenfivehospitality.ticketsauce.com/e/dusk-till-dawn-halloween
Address
Price:
$25
Opening hours:
8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.