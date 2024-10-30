Desert 5 Spot 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Halloween Party

For a Wild, Wild, West-themed Halloween, head to New York's favorite themed bar and one of the newest additions to Williamsburg's bustling bar scene, Desert 5 Spot. Don't expect a tame Halloween night here, though: There will be awe-inspiring lasso tricks from The Temptress Lilin; sword swallowing from La Reine The Thrill; burlesque from Velvetina Taylor; and more. Music will be spun by DJ duo The Muses.

Come dressed up if you want to take part in the costume contest, which will win you a much-deserved bottle of Dos Hombres mezcal.