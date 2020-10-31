Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right House of Hallucinations

House of Hallucinations

Nightlife Saturday October 31 2020
House of Yes Halloween
Photograph: Courtesy House of Yes
In lieu of an in-person Halloween party, House of Yes is teaming up with Artery and Bramble for a "psychedelically seductive," virtual spectacle within a spooky "haunted" cyber realm teeming with immersive live performances, dancing, a fancy dress costume contest, prizes, and intimate experiences including tarot, astrology and sound healing. Attendees will have their own customized avatars they can use to wander through multiple rooms with friends and try for secret prizes and surprises. As always, costumes (on your avatar this time) are always encouraged. Inspiration is listed as: "psychedelic seduction, club kid candy flipped clown, magical monster or best bad trip." Tickets are offered as part of a fundraiser for House of Yes by Patreon supporters, which can be for as little as $5 per month.

