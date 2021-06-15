Juneteenth Bring-eth Together is a celebration of BIPOC businesses, organizations, DJs and performers at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill. From 5pm to midnight, learn, support and enjoy what People of Color are accomplishing in NYC. There will be music, entertainment and Black, locally-owned vendors showcasing their products, artworks and brands in the yard and at 8pm, the indoor party gets started with host Janae SaisQuoi and all-Black drag performers: Black Widow, Charlotte Harlot, Inita D, Islaya, Mocha Lite, Paris L'Hommie, Peachez, Robin Fierce, Sasha Vanguard, The Taurux, Thee CoverGworls, and Xunami Muse. DJs Club Carry with Memphy, b2b, and Goth Jafar; BoneReader; FLWRSHRK; Ms. Carrie Stacks; Video Auntie; ADAIR will perform with guest emcees Getic and Wil Cope. A significant portion of the ticket sales from this event, as well as all proceeds from a silent auction, will benefit the National Black Justice Coalition and G.L.I.T.S.