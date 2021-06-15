Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Juneteenth Bring-eth Together Fundraiser

Nightlife 3 Dollar Bill , East Williamsburg Saturday June 19 2021
3 Dollar Bill Juneteenth
Photograph: Courtesy 3 Dollar Bill
Juneteenth Bring-eth Together is a celebration of BIPOC businesses, organizations, DJs and performers at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill. From 5pm to midnight, learn, support and enjoy what People of Color are accomplishing in NYC. There will be music, entertainment and Black, locally-owned vendors showcasing their products, artworks and brands in the yard and at 8pm, the indoor party gets started with host Janae SaisQuoi and all-Black drag performers: Black Widow, Charlotte Harlot, Inita D, Islaya, Mocha Lite, Paris L'Hommie, Peachez, Robin Fierce, Sasha Vanguard, The Taurux, Thee CoverGworls, and Xunami Muse. DJs Club Carry with Memphy, b2b, and Goth Jafar; BoneReader; FLWRSHRK; Ms. Carrie Stacks; Video Auntie; ADAIR will perform with guest emcees Getic and Wil Cope. A significant portion of the ticket sales from this event, as well as all proceeds from a silent auction, will benefit the National Black Justice Coalition and G.L.I.T.S.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 3 Dollar Bill
Venue website: www.3dollarbillbk.com
Venue phone: 718-366-3031
Address: 260 Meserole St
New York
11206
Cross street: Bushwick Pl
Transport: Montrose Ave L
Price: $20

Dates And Times
