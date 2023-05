Time Out says

Connect with like-minded people and expand your network at Mixxy Mixer!

From 7 to 10pm, every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Time Out Market New York, meet new folks while enjoying music by MORESOUPPLEASE, specialty cocktails from 10 to 1 Rum, and crispy rice specials from Kamasu Sushi.



Mixxy Mixer Wednesdays at TOM NY is powered by Spark, an app for young professionals.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with the best and brightest in New York!