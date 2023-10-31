New York
Timeout

Monster: A Halloween Party at The McKittrick Hotel

  • Nightlife, Nightlife
  • McKittrick Hotel, Chelsea
A McKittrick Hotel Halloween scene
Photograph: Jenny Anderson for the The McKittrick Hotel
Time Out says

We all have an inner party monster that likes to come out and play. And this Halloween, you’ll have the chance to unleash it at The McKittrick Hotel.

“Monster: A Halloween Party” invites the monster within you to enjoy a live spectacle at The McKittrick Hotel that will unfold as you explore a forbidden dreamscape filled with monsters, myths, and acts ranging from intimate to epic in scale, according to the venue.

As with every Halloween event at The McKittrick, you’re encouraged to dress as your inner monster (whatever that looks like) or in all black. You can get some inspiration on the hotel’s website (linked below).

The stage is set for monsters of all shapes and sizes—the show is produced by Emursive and conceptualized and directed by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer, the founders of immersive creation studio, One Hundred, as well as dance artist and choreographer, Marla Phelan, who was the associate choreographer/director for Fiddler on the Roof’s Broadway touring company. 

Book your tickets now for the most monstrous night of the year!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
mckittrickhotel.com/
Address:
McKittrick Hotel
530 W 27th St
New York
Cross street:
between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
Transport:
Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 28th St
Price:
From $100
Opening hours:
9pm

Dates and times

