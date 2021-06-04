Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right “New York, New York!” by Susanne Bartsch

Nightlife Sony Hall, Midtown West Until Friday July 30 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Susanne Bartsch
A risqué cabaret vaudeville extraordinaire by nightlife maven Susanne Bartsch is set for Friday nights in June at Sony Hall. The full, sit-down show that's a cross between a night at the opera collides and a burlesque circus, has table service and bites and includes performances from nightlife icons like Joey Arias, Amanda Lepore, Opera Gaga, Dirty Martini, Lola Von Rox, Neon Calypso, Laszlo Major, Leonid the Magnificent, Julie Atlas Muz, Fou York and more. Music will be provided by DJs Amber Valentine and Tommie Sunshine. After each show, there's an after party DJ that turns the room around at 10pm.

Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sony Hall
Venue website: www.sonyhall.com
Venue phone: 212-997-5123
Address: 235 W 46th St
New York City
10036
Cross street: between Seventh and Eight Aves
Transport: Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St–Port Authority; N, Q, R to 49th St
Price: Starting at $45

