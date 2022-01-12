Didn't have the New Year's Eve you had hoped for? Neither did the NOIR supper club in Chelsea. That's why on February 11, it'll toast to the new year with a New Year's Eve 2.0 party.

NOIR opened as a nightclub in December 2019 (rough timing) but pivoted to delivery at the beginning of the pandemic and then transformed into a supper club so it could operate during the months when food needed to be served in order to keep the doors open. Seeing the opportunity to change things up again, NOIR's New Year's Eve party will be its next endeavor.

Revelers will get to traverse different floors featuring DJs spinning a mix of top 40, hip hop and house as well as dancers & performers.

Tickets for this New Year’s Eve 2.0 party begin at $65, which includes a two-hour open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres complemented by a ball drop countdown to reset the clock and start 2022 anew.