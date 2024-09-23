Subscribe
photograph of a character in a haunted house
Photograph: Courtesy of the Ridgewood Asylum
  Nightlife

Ridgewood Asylum Haunted House

Ian Kumamoto
Written by Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
Time Out says

If you think there weren't great quality, white-knuckle worthy haunted houses in Brooklyn-slash-Queens, you're wrong: The Ridgewood Asylum and Haunted House has been a local crowd favorite for years. Operated by the beloved owners of The Deep End bar, The Ridgewood Asylum is part escape room and part haunted house and this year's iteration will be the biggest they've ever built. 

What we love about this haunted house is that it isn't just about jump scares, either: It's always meticulously thought0out, with storylines and plots and details you won't usually get from more commericial haunted houses in the city. The Ridgewood Asylum will open on October 11 and run until November 1. 

Details

Event website:
www.theridgewoodasylum.com/
Address
Price:
$33.85
Opening hours:
6pm
