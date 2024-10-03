Somewhere Nowhere: Halloween and Day of the Dead Parties

From October 24 through November 1, Somewhere Nowhere's rooftop and bar will be transformed into a world of eerie, mutated creatures for a series of Halloween parties featuring some of the best views anywhere.

On October 25, the Annual Villain's Ball will bring headling rapper Sheck Wes; October 27 will bring a Creatures of the Forest party presented by Forest Döwn Under with Oscar G; and on Halloween Night, the venue will welcome Tech House Star Claptone. For the first time ever, Somewhere Nowhwere will also have a Dia de Los Muertos celebration on November 1, which will feature performances and sets by Latin DJs.

Visit their Dice page to check out individual events.