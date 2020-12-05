Virtual Nightclub Eschaton

You may not be able to party IRL, but this virtual nightclub by Eschaton looks to scratch that itch. For one hour on Saturday nights, this digital dancefloor features a maze of performances from dancers, drag queens, magicians, and more that guests can wander at their whim. Brittany Blum and Tessa Whitehead enlisted world-class performers, including Broadway star Frankie Grande (Ariana’s brother) and nightlife legends Susanne Bartsch, Brita Filter, and more. The virtual, immersive nightclub itself is full of rooms you enter via Zoom. There are hints and clues throughout and sometimes, guests are delivered pizzas or contacted via text message.