Successful neighborhood-y restaurants are hard to come by, but Danny Minch and Dylan Dodd—behind Williamsburg's Walter's Foods and Fort Greene's Walter's (where one of our favorite speakeasies, Karasu is hidden)—are among the borough's experts. Their new 1,500-square ft. venture in East Williamsburg offers something that that neighborhood, despite all of its recent change-over, has yet to really see: A pleasant environment (here designed by Space Exploration and Staci Dover Design) for working in, with excellent food. It seems like a simple enough concept, but Apollonia will set the bar for other newcomers nearby.

The mediterranean-inspired menu is led by Jordan Heissenberger (formerly of Rucola, Buvette, Faun and Vinegar Hill House) with weekday lunch, brunch and dinner. Dishes include white anchovies with harissa ($8), lamb ribs with coriander, carrots, cilantro and yogurt ($16), unctuous chicken with white sauce (half portion, $24) and pistachio semifreddo with amarena cherry ($9), among others. Counter Culture coffee and pastries by Nick + Sons Bakery will be offered in the morning.

The restaurant also has a small, street-facing gallery, where staff members—many of whom are artists—will have a platform to showcase their work, alongside other local creatives who will takeover the space.