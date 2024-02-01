New York
Bangkok Supper Club

  • Restaurants
  • West Village
Another must-visit destination from the team behind beloved Fish Cheeks.

This vibey new Thai spot from the Fish Cheeks team has an intimate, late-night feel. Big horseshoe-shaped booths are perfect for canoodling (you might catch some celebs doing just that), and the neon light in the window casts a warm red glow, like a scarf thrown over a lamp to invite romance. The food, which takes its inspiration from Bangkok’s street eats, is both photographably rich and deeply satisfying. Order truffle, uni, foie gras and tongue, and pair them with a smoky cocktail for that exclusive, just-for-us supper club feeling. 

Rachel Pelz

641 Hudson Street
NYC
10014
