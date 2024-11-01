Taco titans Border Town are no strangers to pop-ups. Jorge Aguilar and Amanda Rosa hand craft soft flour tortillas together, and while they build towards settling into a permanent location, they bring their delicious delights on the road, creating a cult following in the process. The food reward program Blackbird is hosting them at the High Line’s The Standard Biergarten for a pop-up from November 9 to November 10. Be sure to try the vegetarian gringa taco, which balances queso with pineapple-habanero salsa or the signature taco de guisado, topped with pickled red onions and cilantro.

To get in, all you have to do is download the Blackbird app and add a card. Before you know it, you’ll be going back for seconds of Border Town’s spicy bean dip.