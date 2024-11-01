Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Jorge Aguilar of Border Town works on a taco.
Photo: Border Town
  • Restaurants

Blackbird x Border Town Tacos Pop-Up

Written by Ethan Beck
Editorial Intern
Advertising

Time Out says

Taco titans Border Town are no strangers to pop-ups. Jorge Aguilar and Amanda Rosa hand craft soft flour tortillas together, and while they build towards settling into a permanent location, they bring their delicious delights on the road, creating a cult following in the process. The food reward program Blackbird is hosting them at the High Line’s The Standard Biergarten for a pop-up from November 9 to November 10. Be sure to try the vegetarian gringa taco, which balances queso with pineapple-habanero salsa or the signature taco de guisado, topped with pickled red onions and cilantro. 

To get in, all you have to do is download the Blackbird app and add a card. Before you know it, you’ll be going back for seconds of Border Town’s spicy bean dip.

Details

Event website:
www.standardhotels.com/new-york/happenings/blackbird-residence-at-the-standard-biergarten
Address
Opening hours:
Noon
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.