One look inside Brooklyn High Low, owner Honey Moon’s eclectic tea salon now open on Vanderbilt Avenue, and you’ll find a chandelier made of teacups dangling from the ceiling, old champagne buckets holding plants, velvet chaise lounge chairs and kooky lamps in every corner. Hidden behind opaque window drapes—so passerby can’t peek in on tea-sippers like a fishbowl—the locale is meant to be a respite, where you can catch a break from the energetic buzz of New York’s metropolis.

Diners can choose from over 20 teas, from lavender earl grey blends to green tea jasmine. In the kitchen, head chef Carlos Jimenez gets creative with his ever-changing menu, but guests can always find traditional scones and an assortment of finger sandwiches such as cucumber and dill cream cheese; ham, dijon and fig spread; egg salad; chicken curry and apple salad; smoked salmon and scallion cream cheese. All three services include a baseline of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, and end their tea time with a decadent dessert spread such as banana pudding, chocolate mouse or shortbread cookies.

Guests can choose to sit inside in the tea room, or outside in their back garden.