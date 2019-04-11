Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Bunny

Restaurants, Turkish Bedford-Stuyvesant
Photograph: Courtesy Bunny
Photograph: Courtesy Bunny
Photograph: Courtesy Bunny

At this Turkish neighborhood bistro in Bed-Stuy, guests sit on wood desk chairs under a disco ball. The menu includes borek (thin layered pasta dough) with melted gruyere and greens, a celery root salad with blood orange dressing and sunflower seeds, fava beans with fried artichokes and pickled beets, as well as Merguez meatballs with scallion parsley rice, white bean tomato salad and lemon yogurt. Baklava is for dessert. And, on special nights, DJs spin funk tunes on their record player. 

Address: 449 Nostrand Ave
Brooklyn
11216
Contact:
www.bunnybedstuy.com
Opening hours: Mon Closed Tue Closed Wed 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm Thu 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm Closed now Fri 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm Sat 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm Sun 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
