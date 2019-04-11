At this Turkish neighborhood bistro in Bed-Stuy, guests sit on wood desk chairs under a disco ball. The menu includes borek (thin layered pasta dough) with melted gruyere and greens, a celery root salad with blood orange dressing and sunflower seeds, fava beans with fried artichokes and pickled beets, as well as Merguez meatballs with scallion parsley rice, white bean tomato salad and lemon yogurt. Baklava is for dessert. And, on special nights, DJs spin funk tunes on their record player.