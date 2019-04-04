Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Burrow

Restaurants, Patisseries DUMBO
5 out of 5 stars
You could walk by Burrow three times and miss it (and we have). Located inside the lobby of a run-of-the-mill glass building eyesore in Dumbo, there's no street-facing storefront giving you a glimpse of the magic inside. While others wait for the elevator to take themselves to a start-up office, head to the black where you'll find the pastry version of a speakeasy. Burrow has quiet confidence. There's no over-the-top decorations or absurd confetti insides and there's nowhere to sit. But the cakes and pastries are insanely worth burrowing for. Stand-out cakes include: the green tea opera-style, the pistachio, the sweet corn cake and the banana tart.

