Restaurants, American Midtown West
Inside the Hudson Yards arts center, The Shed, Cedric's is an all-day bar and restaurant to take a break from the action. Cedric Price, an artictect who dreamed of a project he called "Fun Palace," serves as a guiding inspiration. Cedric's is run by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group; Mark Maynard is at the helm, alongside Beverage Director Nicholas Bennett and Executive Chef Anton Nocito from Porchlight. Expect spicy lettuce wraps with lentils, spring vegetables, almond-jalapeño pesto and mint, a blue crab dip and fava bean hummus, with pull-apart monkey bread and cherry chunk cookies for dessert. Cocktails include "Wild Red Snapper" (real Dutch Genever, rainwater Madeira, tomato, celery leaf, lemon and black pepper), "Peacock Buck" (rosé, dry vermouth, ginger, cane syrup, lime juice, soda) and "Fanfare Martini" (cucumber & mint vodka, Lillet Blanc, dry French vermouth, celery leaf and fanfare cucumber). A mid-century interior design (featuring Knoll furniture) will make you feel like you're in the middle of a power lunch scene from Mad Men.

Address: 545 West 30th St
New York
10001
Price: $$$$
