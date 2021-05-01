Throughout the month of May, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Resy is teaming up with NYC chefs—Chinese Tuxedo, The Tyger, Wildair, Wayla, Lotus + Cleaver, Kimika, Jeepney, Bessou, Gabriel Kreuther, Nami Nori, Fish Cheeks, Wayan, Rule Of Thirds, Mokbar, Nom Wah, Golden Diner, Tita’s Baby, Di An Di, Llama San, Saigon Social, Cha-An—to fight against anti-Asian hate crimes and xenophobic attacks on the AAPI community through a five-course meal series.

All you need to do is purchase tickets for the featured weekly meal on Resy.com, which are all priced at $165. The meals include a “mystery” bottle of sake courtesy of Joy Of Sake and feed two adults. Chefs will be reimbursed for their dish and additional revenue will be donated to local AAPI-led organizations Heart of Dinner, Apex for Youth and Rise.

Tickets for week one, week two and week three are now available for purchase on Resy.com, where guests can select pick-up times; tickets for weeks 4 and 5 will go on sale at the beginning of May.

You can check out each week's menu here.

“I'm participating to amplify the voices in my community who are combatting a very serious sickness that has been spreading across the country. My hope is that this series sows some seeds of awareness and empathy. This is clearly a fight that has a long road ahead and it's crucial we participate in whatever way we can,” says Sam Yoo, Chef-Owner of Golden Diner.







