Time Out says

Commune with the dead at Coctelería de los Muertos, the annual pop-up at The Garret Coctelería, starting September 21.

The Nolita bar and restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos through November 19 with decorations by set designer Michael Harbeck that include gravestone cutouts on the walls and sculptural gravestones on the ceiling to resemble an inverted cemetery inspired Stranger Things; custom-built altars attributed to those traditionally found in cemeteries and grave sites; hanging marigolds, known as “flowers of the dead” (flor de muerto); white bulb string lights; amd brightly colored, woven blankets and textiles tableside to keep diners warm in the outdoor dining structure.

Order up the Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum, peach preserves), the Barry Marigold (tequila, carrot juice, agave, pumpkin seeds, pimento dram spiced liqueur) and Juanny Appleseed (Pisco, chai, apple, hone and aji amarillo) as well as bites like tacos, shrimp ceviche, tuna tostada and a rainbow beat salad.

And to gear up for the holiday, DJs will play sets Thursday through Saturday nights during expanded Halloween celebrations and Dia De Los Muertos parties on November 1 and November 2.