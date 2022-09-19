New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Coctelería de los Muertos

  • Restaurants
  1. Certified sad boy at the Garret
    Photograph: Shot By Sok
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Cocteleria de los Muertos
    Shot By Sok
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Commune with the dead at Coctelería de los Muertos, the annual pop-up at The Garret Coctelería, starting September 21.

The Nolita bar and restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos through November 19 with decorations by set designer Michael Harbeck that include gravestone cutouts on the walls and sculptural gravestones on the ceiling to resemble an inverted cemetery inspired Stranger Things; custom-built altars attributed to those traditionally found in cemeteries and grave sites; hanging marigolds, known as “flowers of the dead” (flor de muerto); white bulb string lights; amd brightly colored, woven blankets and textiles tableside to keep diners warm in the outdoor dining structure.

Order up the Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum, peach preserves), the Barry Marigold (tequila, carrot juice, agave, pumpkin seeds, pimento dram spiced liqueur) and Juanny Appleseed (Pisco, chai, apple, hone and aji amarillo) as well as bites like tacos, shrimp ceviche, tuna tostada and a rainbow beat salad.

And to gear up for the holiday, DJs will play sets Thursday through Saturday nights during expanded Halloween celebrations and Dia De Los Muertos parties on November 1 and November 2.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
thegarretcocteleria.com/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.