Commune with the dead at Coctelería de los Muertos, a pop-up launching at The Garret Coctelería October 5th.

The Nolita bar and restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos all month long with decorations by set designer, Michael Harbeck, and Interior Designer, Lauren Amoruso, that include custom-built altars honoring artistic icons we’ve lost over the years (Marilyn Monroe, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Frida Kahlo, James Dean, Amy Winehouse, and more), alongside traditional skulls, crosses, votive candles, and candlesticks. There will also be more than 5,000 feet of marigolds, often known as “flowers of the dead” (flor de muerto), that'll be placed on the altars, the tables and even the ceiling. White bulb string lights will be decoratively strung from the ceiling both in the indoor and outdoor seating areas and brightly colored, woven blankets and textiles will be offered tableside to keep diners warm in the outdoor dining structure. Intricately cut tissue paper banners (papel picado) will float above the tables and there will be themed drinks to boot.

Order up the Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum, peach preserves), the Certified Sad Boy (Reposado tequila, tamarind, pineapple two ways, honey bitters, hibiscus drizzle for a “blood” effect), or the Abrete Sesamo (Mezcal, cachaca, tomatillo, poblano, cucumber, lime, coconut, chamoy smoked salt, sesame).