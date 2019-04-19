At this no-frills coffee stand inside the Brooklyn Public Library, salads, cookies, hummus and drip coffee are served with a mission. The coffee stand is the more casual, to-go off-shoot of Emma's Torch, a restaurant in Carroll Gardens. Owner Kerry Brodie uses the platform as a means for activism: front and back-of-house staff at the restaurant are refugees, survivors of human trafficking, asylees and from other circumstances that make coming to New York as a newcomer, incredibly hard-to-find work. Each class at Emma's Torch receives a 12-week, paid apprenticeship; 500+ hours of culinary training pairs with language immersion classes and programs preparing the staff for future interviews and customer service interactions.

The best part? The menu completely changes with each graduating class and is based on the creativity the particular group infuses; there's always something new to try. Find black-eyed pea hummus ($5), an assortment of bagels/bialys ($2.50) a house salad with pickled veggies and buttermilk dressing ($8) among other dishes that pull inspiration from globally diverse backgrounds of the staff.

It's a perfect place to pick up a morning snack with a double dose of caffeine before a bike ride through Prospect Park or checking out an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.