Gage & Tollner
One of Brooklyn's most beautiful destinations is back for the roaring 2020s.

After successfully operatingwith the expected ups and downsfor more than a century, the legendary Gage & Tollner closed its doors in 2004. But not forever. Fast forward to this year and a group of area restaurateurs has the hot spot up and running once again. 

Address: 372 Fulton St
Brooklyn
11201
Menu: View Menu
Contact:
www.gageandtollner.com Call Venue 347-689-3677
Opening hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 5-10pm.
