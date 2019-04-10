Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Gertie

Inspired by Los Angeles all-day cafes like Gjelina and Sqirl, Gertie serves up bowls and toast with the soul of real New Yorkers. Run by Nate Adler (Huertas), Will Edwards (Marlow Collective) and Flip Biddelman (Huertas), the result is a gorgeous 70-seat spot off the Lorimer L train, in ode to Adler's grandmother, who was born-and-raised in Queens. Here, luncheonette-style dining made for 2019 (there's an Instammable mural designed by artist, Lea Carey). For brunch, you'll find egg 'n cheese on bialys (made in-house by Savannah Turley), the Gertie Breakfast (two sunny eggs, white beans, greens and toast) as well as squash toast. For lunch, there's rotisserie meats, provolone, lettuce and Italian dressing on a challah roll, a smoked fish dish (whitefish salad and melted cheddar on sesame sourdough) as well as a cauliflower melt (spicy cauliflower, pickled peppers and cheese sauce on sesame sourdough). For dinner, you can expect more rotisserie and pot pies as well as high-ball drinks with syrups made in-house. 

