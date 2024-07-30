Subscribe
A dimly lit bar fit with stalls and bottles
Photograph: the standard
Gjelina pop-up at The Standard, East Village

Written by Molly Dubens
Back in January of 2023, Gjelina finally made its East Coast debut after seven long years. Housed in a two-story space in Noho, the L.A. transplant brought over seasonal pizzas and plethora of vegetable heavy dishes charred by the wood-fired oven plus a full line up of natty wines. Sadly, less than a month later, the restaurant abruptly shuttered due to a fire and the doors have remained shut ever since. This year, the team has started to tease a 2024 return, putting the call out for positions. In the meantime, the Gjelina team is putting their name back out there, hosting a series of pop-ups all about town, including one in the East Village.


Starting August 6, The Standard, East Village will house the L.A. eatery for a month-long pop-up. Held at the hotel’s NO BAR space (25 Cooper Square, New York), the Gjelina team will serve an abbreviated menu that mirrors its L.A. location. Since the space is lacking a wood-fired oven, the coming pop-up will not include its blistered pizzas. Luckily, the team does know their way around a vegetable (charred romanesco and brussel sprouts, anyone?) and will be incorporating produce from Union Square Farmers Market. We suppose this pop-up will be enough to tide us over until the tentative opening in September of this year.

