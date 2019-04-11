Haenyeo, a Korean corner restaurant in Park Slope, comes from the mind of Jenny Kwak. Prior to opening Haenyeo, Kwak worked her mother's two legendary traditional Korean spots. The name comes from the strong will of sea divers in South Korea's Jeju, and it's this same independent spirt that echoes throughout the menu. Expect dishes such as grilled oysters with seaweed butter and brioche toast, bouillabaisse and a spicy kimchi stew with pork belly. An unlikely beignet dessert finishes off the meal.