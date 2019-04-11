Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Haenyeo

Restaurants, Korean Park Slope
Haenyeo, a Korean corner restaurant in Park Slope, comes from the mind of Jenny Kwak. Prior to opening Haenyeo, Kwak worked her mother's two legendary traditional Korean spots. The name comes from the strong will of sea divers in South Korea's Jeju, and it's this same independent spirt that echoes throughout the menu. Expect dishes such as grilled oysters with seaweed butter and brioche toast, bouillabaisse and a spicy kimchi stew with pork belly. An unlikely beignet dessert finishes off the meal. 

Address: 239 5th Ave
Brooklyn
11215
Price: $$$
haenyeobk.com Call Venue 718-213-2290
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday | 5:30pm – 10pm Friday and Saturday | 5:30pm - 11pm Brunch and Lunch coming soon
