Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Han River ramyun kiosk at Korean Cultural Center
Photo: Korean Cultural Center
  • Restaurants

Han River Experience at Korean Cultural Center

Written by Ethan Beck
Editorial Intern
Advertising

Time Out says

It’s hard not to love instant noodles. But because the meal is mostly associated with quick nourishment and college dorms, we rarely savor the experience. The Korean Cultural Center tells us to slow down and enjoy the tang with their Han River Experience as part of their “It’s time for K-culture” fall program. 

It’s a tradition to eat ramyun on the banks of the Han River for tourists and Korean locals, so the Korean Cultural Center is using LED screens and special effects to capture the mood of Hangang Park along the river. The Han River experience is complete with a replica of a Korean convenience store where customers can get free Nongshim Shin Ramyun and cook it. 

"By introducing the essence of Han River culture – so beloved by the youth in Korea – to New York, we hope to offer a unique cultural experience that bridges the two cities,” said Michael Cheonsoo Kim, the Korean Cultural Center’s executive director.

The ramyun and Han River experience will be available starting November 8 through November 10.

Details

Event website:
www.koreanculture.org/gallery-korea/2024/10/28/itstimeforkculture
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.