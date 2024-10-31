It’s hard not to love instant noodles. But because the meal is mostly associated with quick nourishment and college dorms, we rarely savor the experience. The Korean Cultural Center tells us to slow down and enjoy the tang with their Han River Experience as part of their “It’s time for K-culture” fall program.

It’s a tradition to eat ramyun on the banks of the Han River for tourists and Korean locals, so the Korean Cultural Center is using LED screens and special effects to capture the mood of Hangang Park along the river. The Han River experience is complete with a replica of a Korean convenience store where customers can get free Nongshim Shin Ramyun and cook it.

"By introducing the essence of Han River culture – so beloved by the youth in Korea – to New York, we hope to offer a unique cultural experience that bridges the two cities,” said Michael Cheonsoo Kim, the Korean Cultural Center’s executive director.

The ramyun and Han River experience will be available starting November 8 through November 10.