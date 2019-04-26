After Stephen Starr alums, Ben Lowell and Sara Leveen opened their widely-popular Vietnamese comfort-food spot on St. Mark's Pl, they had a problem most business owners dream of: people wanted more. At Hanoi House there's no takeout and diners were eager for more Southeast Asian fare (like their pig ears salad) all-day. Now, at their newly-opened Hanoi Soup Shop, the counter-seated spot—inspired by Vietnamese coffee shops and open-air restaurants—caters to the on-the-go lunch crowd. In a kitchen run by Hanoi House's Daniel Le, Hanoi Soup Shop will offer classics (with some modern interpretations) from their namesake sister city. A green papaya and watercress salad; Hanoi beef pho; banh mi; a daily fruit shake (with changing flavors like avocado); Vietnamese veggie soups; as well as the crowd-favorite, egg coffee made with egg yolks, sugar and condensed milk —that tastes just like tiramisu. Custom pottery and Vietnamese cookware is also available for purchase.