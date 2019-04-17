While there are dozens of ramen spots in New York, none have as unusual of a creation story as Hanon. From the team behind Rock'n'Roll Japan (a film production company) and Sagami Rubber (who invented the world's thinnest condoms), Hanon is the team's second venture into noodles. Their first was in Kamakura, a city in Japan known for their soba. Now, they've taken their food to New York, collaborating with Yudai Kanayama, a Japanese food expert who helped to open Davelle and Izakaya. Their Williamsburg spot serves 20+ ramen dishes and in warmer weather, there's a backyard for slurping al fresco.