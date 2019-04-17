Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Hanon

Hanon

Restaurants, Japanese Williamsburg
Hanon
Photograph: Courtesy Hanon

Time Out says

While there are dozens of ramen spots in New York, none have as unusual of a creation story as Hanon. From the team behind Rock'n'Roll Japan (a film production company) and Sagami Rubber (who invented the world's thinnest condoms), Hanon is the team's second venture into noodles. Their first was in Kamakura, a city in Japan known for their soba. Now, they've taken their food to New York, collaborating with Yudai Kanayama, a Japanese food expert who helped to open Davelle and Izakaya. Their Williamsburg spot serves 20+ ramen dishes and in warmer weather, there's a backyard for slurping al fresco. 

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 436 Union Ave
Brooklyn
11211
Contact:
m.facebook.com/hanonbrooklyn Call Venue 347-799-1433
Do you own this business?

Users say

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews