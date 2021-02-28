Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Harlem Restaurant Week

Harlem Restaurant Week

Restaurants Until Sunday February 28 2021
Hilltop Harlem
Photograph: Courtesy Hilltop

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Feast during Harlem Restaurant Week, now through February 28. Enjoy two weeks of $25 meal deals presented by Uber Eats. More than 40 restaurants in Central, East and West Harlem will participate, including GAUDir, 67 Orange Street, Archer and Goat, Safari Restaurant, Sexy Taco, Sugar Monk, Teranga, Red Rooster, Sylvia’s, Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread, and more. Deals will range from lunch and or dinner menus, depending on the restaurant. All deals and list of participating restaurants can be accessed at harlemrestaurantweek.com

Details
Event website: https://www.harlemrestaurantweek.com/
Venue name: Harlem
Address: Morningside Drive
10026
Cross street: 115th

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news