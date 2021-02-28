Feast during Harlem Restaurant Week, now through February 28. Enjoy two weeks of $25 meal deals presented by Uber Eats. More than 40 restaurants in Central, East and West Harlem will participate, including GAUDir, 67 Orange Street, Archer and Goat, Safari Restaurant, Sexy Taco, Sugar Monk, Teranga, Red Rooster, Sylvia’s, Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread, and more. Deals will range from lunch and or dinner menus, depending on the restaurant. All deals and list of participating restaurants can be accessed at harlemrestaurantweek.com.