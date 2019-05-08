Ravi Derossi has quietly been building a vegan empire in the East Village with Avant Garden, Ladybird and Mother of Pearl. Above Mother of Pearl, he's debuts a new cocktail lounge today focused on bourbon, rye and whiskey with a plant-based BBQ menu. Chef Amira Gharib (Daniel, Rouge Tomate) crafts dishes for the menu, while Sother Teague (Amor y Amargo) is at the helm of the beverage program.

Located in the former site of Cienfuegos, the second-floor walk-up is made to look like a saloon from the Wild West meets a 1920's burlesque bar. The resulting effect is an environment that comes off a bit tacky (there's a live piano player), but with some damn good plant-based smoky dishes that are just as delicious and convincing as when made with real meat. The Texas-style offerings which span "ribs" and pulled "pork" made from alternatives like seitan and jackfruit, are prepared with traditional BBQ techniques: brining, marinating, smoke-infusion and roasting. Also on the menu there are hushpuppies and a few salad-ish sides such as one with broccoli and hazelnuts.

Customers who become regulars will delight in the exlusivity of their "Golden Cabinet" program; make your way through the drinks and overtime you might just be granted a key to special, top-tier bottles.