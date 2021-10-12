Northern Chinese fare takes an upscale and, at times, spicy turn in the former home of Le Cirque. A glammed-up Art Deco room serves as the backdrop for signature dishes (the Peking duck is a must), seafood and dumplings at this popular restaurant, with locations in Hong Kong and London.

As of October 11, it offers Flaming Peking Duck three nights a week (Monday through Wednesday), which is a dining experience like no other.

Air-dried for 36-hours and infused with the finest Sichuan green chillies, star anise, ground black pepper and Hutong’s homemade chilli paste, the duck’s skin is perfectly crisp and seasoned. It's roasted for 40 minutes before being set on fire with Chinese rose wine and rum, emitting a heavenly scent that wafts through the dining room as the flames rise from the pan right at your table. The chef delicately carves the duck tableside through fire to release mouthwatering, aromatic flavours with every bite. The duck is then served with traditional handmade steamed pancakes, and is uniquely paired with shredded papaya, sweet cantaloupe, alongside traditional cucumber and spring onions. With two sauces available, guests can opt between the traditional duck sauce or the new honey mustard sauce which pairs beautifully with the duck’s fragrant spices. The new Flaming Peking duck is now available every evening, priced at $108 for a whole flaming duck.

