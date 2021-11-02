New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kenoza Hall Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  1. Kenoza Hall
    Photograph: @kenozahall
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Kenoza Hall
    Photograph: @kenozahall
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Kenoza Hall
    Photograph: @kenozahall
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out Says

Set inside a historic 1900s boarding house on Kenoza Lake in the Catskills, luxury hotel Kenoza Hall has a Restaurant & Bar that is a fine dining experience New Yorkers visiting from the city should make a point to have while upstate.

After a day of hiking, leaf-peeping or snow-shoeing, Kenoza Hall's restaurant brings mouth-watering flavors to a cozy, upscale atmosphere. Its seasonal and regularly changing menu promises a different decadent meal each time you visit, although its gnocchi is a crowd-pleaser (we can attest!). 

The Bar at Kenoza Hall was once the original dining room of the previous family that owned the building for many years and features the original handcrafted latticework, exposed salvaged wooden beams and sign from the former Armbrust House. Its mixed drinks are impressive and its wine list is extensive.

While you're there, book a stay and check out its popular Hemlock Spa.

Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
5762 NY-52
Kenoza Lake
12750
Contact:
www.kenozahall.com/restaurant-bar
845-482-1022
Opening hours:
Breakfast: 8-11am; Lunch: 11:30am- 2:30 pm Dinner: 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.