Set inside a historic 1900s boarding house on Kenoza Lake in the Catskills, luxury hotel Kenoza Hall has a Restaurant & Bar that is a fine dining experience New Yorkers visiting from the city should make a point to have while upstate.

After a day of hiking, leaf-peeping or snow-shoeing, Kenoza Hall's restaurant brings mouth-watering flavors to a cozy, upscale atmosphere. Its seasonal and regularly changing menu promises a different decadent meal each time you visit, although its gnocchi is a crowd-pleaser (we can attest!).

The Bar at Kenoza Hall was once the original dining room of the previous family that owned the building for many years and features the original handcrafted latticework, exposed salvaged wooden beams and sign from the former Armbrust House. Its mixed drinks are impressive and its wine list is extensive.

While you're there, book a stay and check out its popular Hemlock Spa.