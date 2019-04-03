One of Jackson Height's best eateries is Lhasa Fast Food, specializing in Himalayan and Tibetan cuisine. At first we were scared to write about Lhasa for fear of blowing up one of our favorite spots. But you deserve to know how delicious the momos are there and we can't keep it from you any longer. Located inside a narrow hallway beyond a cellphone store, think of it as a speakeasy for great vegetarian-friendly food.