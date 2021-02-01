It has been a hard year for most Asian-owned businesses across NYC because of the pandemic and the racism and xenophobia surrounding it. But Lunar New Year is here—a usually joyous and festive time—so Send Chinatown Love is hosting a digital neighborhood crawl to help support Asian-owned businesses. For the entire month of February, you can use receipts from takeout/delivery at participating businesses or receipts from donations to any of these businesses to put into your "Passport to Lunar New Year." For ever three receipts, you're entered into a raffle for prizes.

These are the participating businesses:

Manhattan:

- 46 Mott

- Kam Hing Coffee Shop

- Yue Wong

- Bodhi Kosher

- 3 Times

- Kuih Cafe

- 47 Division

- Dreamers Coffee

- Lanzhou Ramen

- Go Noodle Nine Moon

- Wonton Noodle Garden

Queens

- Boc Boc Chicken Delicious

- Noodle House

- Sik Gaek

- 4 Choice Lunch Box

- NY Go Go

- Chef Papa NY

- Playdate

- Hahm Ji Bach

- Dynamite Seafood

- FZ Noodles Inc

Brooklyn

- Shunfa Bakery

- Melonpanna

- Wing Hing

- Parlay

- Prince Tea House

- Made the Cut

- Pho 60

- Delicacy Passion Patisserie