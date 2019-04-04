Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Malai Ice Cream

Malai Ice Cream

Restaurants, Ice cream parlors Carroll Gardens
Malai Ice Cream
Photograph: Courtesy Morgan Ione Yeager

One of our favorite store-bought ice cream brands finally opened up a brick and mortar in Cobble Hill. Founded by Pooja Bavishi, Malai serves up flavors from around the world. There's "rose with cinnamon roasted almonds," "sweet milk," "star anise," "ginger root" and Turkish coffee. Look out for the season flavors, like the "sweet roti and ghee." Eat the ice cream served in a cone and with a variety of toppings like cardamom shortbread and peanut chikki. 

Posted:

Venue name: Malai Ice Cream
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 347-889-5789
Address: 268 Smith St
Brooklyn
11231
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location
View all reviews